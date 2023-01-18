New resiliency committee hopes to reduce hurricane recovery hurdles

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida's new committees on resiliency will start digging Wednesday and Thursday into their core concerns, hearing from those hit by hurricanes and figuring out how to better prepare the state for the next big storm.

The House and Senate versions of the "Select Committee on Hurricane Resiliency & Recovery" and "Select Committee on Resiliency," respectively, are new for the upcoming session. Both have two-year lifespans. Those charged with leading the groups of lawmakers said to expect not just recommendations but solutions.

Sen. Chair Ben Albritton, R-Bartow, said his first goal would be finding out what victims of Hurricane Ian and Nicole are struggling with as they try to piece lives back together — and fix it.

"This is going to be about storm recovery with a focus on resiliency," Albritton said.

The senator hoped members could develop a list of recommendations for the Legislature this year, perhaps helping speed up the repair process. Concurrently, he wanted to look at ways Florida could improve for the next severe storm.

"When we're looking at resiliency, let's figure out when we rebuild, how to rebuild better," Albritton said. "So we're more durable to storm events."

E.W. Scripps Senate Chair Ben Albritton, R-Bartow, outlines what he hopes the resiliency committees will accomplish.

That gets into the long-term goals of the committee, finding out how to harden the entire state against severe weather, roads, beaches, buildings, etc. Albritton expected members would take a look at the bigger picture in 2024, and Democrats sound like they're on board.

"We'll work diligently with you to bring this 21st-century destination, a place to live and bring it out of the third world with its pipes and infrastructure," said Sen. Jason Pizzo, D-North Miami, who serves as the committee's vice chair.

Pizzo said that during the first resiliency meeting earlier this month. He felt like the committee would be a chance for parties to find common ground on a divisive issue, climate change.

"Both sides of the aisle are now able to admit that there is climate change and there is sea level rise," Pizzo said. "If we want to keep and preserve this place — we've got to spend some money and some effort."

On the flip side, activists and environmental groups have been frustrated with the GOP's focus on resiliency. They often say it addresses symptoms of climate change but not the cause. They've criticized Republicans for not seriously considering limits on carbon emissions or the reduction of fossil fuels.

Albritton said he'd keep an open mind but worried those changes could impact individual liberties and suggested they wouldn't make much of a difference.

"I don't want to penalize Floridians for something that is a global problem," the Republican said. "There are likely people who are going to be upset with what I just said, but I believe what I just said is common sense."

The House and Senate committees will continue to meet regularly throughout the coming months. Their first round of recommendations is expected after the chambers gavel-in on March 7.