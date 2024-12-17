New Florida Senate President backs phase out of in-state tuition for undocumented college students

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Ending in-state tuition for undocumented college students in Florida might actually happen. Florida’s Senate President Ben Albritton said Monday he’d support the idea, provisionally.

“I voted against the bill in the (FL) House, the original bill,” said the Republican leader.

Albritton said he wanted to phase out the financial tuition breaks over time to allow those already benefiting to finish their schooling. He didn’t have an estimate of what the timeframe would look like but hoped the Senate would consider the idea.

“There's likely folks that are, they would fit this criteria, that are making their way through college,” said Albritton. “It is likely that there's a senior in high schools, or more than one senior in high school that's is planning on using this to go to public university or somewhere where it's qualified. So, because it's been in motion for 10 years, it's likely still in motion in their lives.”

His support flies in the face of former Governor turned Senator, Rick Scott, and current Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez. Both Republicans supported the tuition breaks when they were enacted in 2014.

“Let’s not hold these children responsible for actions that their parents took,” said Nuñez who was a Florida House Representative at that time. “Something they had no control over. Let’s allow for opportunities for all of Florida’s children.”

Florida is third in the nation for undocumented higher ed students. There are about 43,000 of them, according to Census surveys. Many are DACA recipients who were brought to the US as children.

“They were brought to the United States by their parents,” said Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith (D-Orlando) “They are tax paying members of society. They deserve an equal opportunity.”

Democrats have continued to condemn the idea since it was first filed last week. Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith noted the numerous success stories for immigrants over the last decade.

“They’ve used it to go on to become doctors, police, fire, to be contributing leaders in our society,” said the Democrat. “To reverse that at this time would be petty and cruel. They don’t deserve to be punished.”

What happens next is up committee chairs. They may be more likely to schedule a hearing for the bill with the Senate President on board and a phase out included. The legislation’s sponsor, Sen. Randy Fine (R-Melbourne), told us last week he felt in-state tuition for undocumented was unfair and that it cost taxpayers millions each year.

“Look, it’s immoral to ask blue collar Floridians to come up with $45 million to give discounted degrees to people who shouldn’t even be here,” said Fine, who is running for Florida’s Sixth Congressional District during an April special election.

When we spoke Monday, Fine said in a statement he was happy to have the backing of Sen. Albritton, even with his idea of a phase out.

“It’s an idea worth discussing,” said Fine. “Moving in the right direction is better than nothing. Gov. DeSantis wasn’t able to get it done, maybe I can.”