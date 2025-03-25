New Attorney General James Uthmeier talks tackling crime, immigration and social media

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — In his first month since taking office, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier is tackling a wide range of issues, from migrant detention zones to social media regulation.

Governor Ron DeSantis appointed Uthmeier — his former chief of staff — to finish out the term of his predecessor, now-U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody. The Republican now has his eyes on a several major goals, low crime rates among them.

A Focus on Crime Reduction

Uthmeier’s approach to law enforcement in Florida is clear, he said: maintain the state’s record-low crime rate and prioritize the prosecution of serious offenses.

“We're at a 50-year crime low right now,” Uthmeier said. “I can’t mess that up.”

During a recent interview with Scripps, Uthmeier said he intends to zero in on high-impact crimes, such as trafficking, fentanyl distribution, and child abuse.

"We're going to go after these criminals with every bit of authority we have," he said. "And we're certainly going to prioritize protecting our kids."

Tate Brothers Investigation

One of Uthmeier’s most high-profile actions to date is his investigation into the Tate brothers, Andrew and Tristan, who gained notoriety as social media influencers. The attorney general said he was prompted after the brothers were accused of trafficking and exploiting women, including minors.

"I can’t comment too much about the details, but we wouldn’t be investigating just for the sake of investigating,” Uthmeier said. "We are going to take it seriously when it comes to jokes about trafficking and soliciting our women and minors. That will not be tolerated here under any circumstance. So, we as a state have a duty to investigate."

Despite the Tate brothers having left Florida recently, Uthmeier emphasized that the investigation remains “ongoing.” If any crimes are found to have been committed on Florida soil, the he vowed his office would take aggressive action.

Immigration Enforcement and Detention Facilities

Another key focus for Uthmeier is immigration enforcement. Over the past several weeks, his office has highlighted numerous immigration arrests, emphasizing collaboration with federal officials to expedite deportations.

In response to a question about potential migrant detention centers in Florida, Uthmeier confirmed that there are ongoing discussions about expanding detention capacity.

“I know there are discussions about additional facilities,” he said. “Homeland Security is looking at a jail in Glades County that is working to get certified and up and running.”

Until those facilities are fully operational, Uthmeier said the state would rely on local authorities to prevent the release of criminal aliens.

Political Backlash from Democrats

Uthmeier’s tenure has already sparked sharp criticism from Florida Democrats, who accuse him of being a “puppet” for Governor DeSantis. State Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried called Uthmeier’s appointment an example of "cronyism."

“Now Ron DeSantis is going to appoint his never-elected, never-public-service chief of staff, who is more of a cronyism for Ron DeSantis,” Fried said in January. “He has completely taken over the executive branch, and it’s going to hurt the people of our state.”

Additionally, the Florida House Minority has criticized Uthmeier’s recent threats to prosecute city council members who refuse to approve new federal immigration agreements. Under recently passed state law, Uthmeier argues that these agreements are now mandatory, not voluntary.

“I’d love to see the attorney general take a balanced approach to the challenges facing Floridians legally, and not just bully our local governments,” said House Minority Leader Rep. Fentrice Driskell (D-Tampa).

Social Media Crackdown: Protecting Minors

Uthmeier has also turned his attention to enforcing new laws aimed at restricting access to adult content and social media platforms for minors. Though the regulations were approved last year, there have been ongoing reports of noncompliance.

“If people are not following the law, I am going to go after them,” Uthmeier said firmly. “I believe I have a duty to do so. It’s not just words on paper—it means something, and there will be consequences for those who put our young people in danger.”

Ballot Reform and Election Integrity

Finally, Uthmeier expressed dissatisfaction with current ballot initiative reform measures under consideration in the legislature, believing them too weak. Specifically, he advocated for granting the state’s election crimes office the authority to audit petition signatures for ballot initiatives.

He also criticized legislation that would restrict state agencies from weighing in on future amendments. It was a practice that was used during the last election cycle via “public service announcements” — something critics considered improper and unconstitutional.

“Where you have campaigns that are being dishonest about the state of Florida law, the government has every right and responsibility to clarify and educate people on the law,” said Uthmeier. “Why we would want to prevent the state from doing that, from protecting our duly enacted laws? I don't understand. I disagree with that wholeheartedly.”