Nearly 300 American evacuees from Israel arrive in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. — More American evacuees are continuing to make their return home from Israel after their commercial flights were canceled amid the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The state of Florida partnered with Project Dynamo to bring nearly 300 evacuees home, including more than 270 to Tampa and seven to Orlando on Sunday.

Gov. Ron DeSantis stood beside his own family on the tarmac in Tampa waiting to greet them.

Once the plane landed, evacuees were able to access resources from multiple state agencies.

WBTS/WFLA Gov. Ron DeSantis greets evacuees from Israel on the tarmac, Oct. 15, 2023, in Tampa, Fla.

"Just a few days ago, I signed an executive order to allow Florida to carry out logistical, rescue and evacuation operations to bring Floridians back home and provide important supplies to our valued ally, Israel," DeSantis said. "I am proud of how quickly we have been able to activate resources and do what the federal government could not – get Floridians and other Americans back home, reunited with their families, free of charge."

DeSantis said the state is sending medical supplies, hygiene products, clothing and toys to help impacted Israelis.

The governor's office said the Florida Division of Emergency Management will work to facilitate additional flights taking supplies to Israel and bringing more Floridians home.