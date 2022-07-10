Watch Now
NewsState

Actions

Naples man shooting from window arrested after standoff

police lights generic patrol car
Scott Davidson
License: <a label="http://bit.ly/2JRgtDI" class="rte2-style-brightspot-core-link-LinkRichTextElement" href="http://bit.ly/2JRgtDI" target="_blank" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000166-21a6-df00-ab7e-f1afae9b0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1615760039007,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000167-9433-d5da-a17f-97b70c470000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1615760039007,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000167-9433-d5da-a17f-97b70c470000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;target&quot;:&quot;NEW&quot;,&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;url&quot;:&quot;http://bit.ly/2JRgtDI&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000178-32cd-d94f-af7f-7aff8b940001&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a&quot;},&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;http://bit.ly/2JRgtDI&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000178-32cd-d94f-af7f-7aff8b940000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">http://bit.ly/2JRgtDI</a>
police lights generic patrol car
Posted at 12:16 PM, Jul 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-10 12:16:55-04

NAPLES, Fla. — A man shooting from a Naples home was arrested Sunday after a nine-hour standoff with police, authorities said.

Collier County deputies responded to a call about a man shooting a gun out of a window Saturday night. The man then shot at the deputies through a door. A SWAT team was called and the man again fired at deputies through the door and the officers returned fire.

The man retreated into the home and was eventually arrested with the help of K-9 units. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries caused by the police dogs and a bullet wound to his ear.

“Situations like this are incredibly intense and require a skilled and trained response from law enforcement,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said in a Facebook post. “I am proud of our deputies for bringing this to a safe resolution.”

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV First Alert Weather Know First' 480x360

Keeping You Safe During Storms