Nail salon pays $1.75M to Florida woman who lost leg after pedicure

Clara Shellman lost home after being burdened by medical expenses
Posted at 11:12 AM, Dec 28, 2021
TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida woman whose leg had to be amputated because of an infection after a pedicure has reached a $1.75 million settlement with the nail salon.

The settlement was reached Dec. 16.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that an employee at Tammy's Nails 2 cut Clara Shellman's foot during a pedicure in September 2018.

The cut became infected and spread quickly, partly because Shellman had peripheral arterial disease.

Attorney Paul Fulmer said Shellman lost her home after being burdened by medical expenses from the amputation.

The lawsuit filed in 2020 claims the salon worker used dirty tools and equipment.

The salon initially denied that claim.

