Murder charged after woman dies in Florida biker shootout

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) -- A Florida man is facing murder charges after a woman riding on his motorcycle died following a high-speed shootout with a rival biker gang, authorities said Saturday.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that the 33-year-old woman died hours after she was shot in the head early Friday in the gun battle on Interstate 4 between Lakeland and Orlando.

Ronald Donovan, 38, who is jailed without bond, was scheduled to have an initial court appearance Saturday. Court records did not list an attorney for him.

Investigators said the shooting began when members of the Thug Riders passed the Sin City Deciples on the interstate.

Donovan allegedly shot and wounded a Thug Rider in a battle between motorcycles at speeds of more than 100 mph, leaving bullet casings scattered on the highway.

Although Donovan is not accused of shooting his female companion, under Florida law committing certain felonies that result in an indirect death can be charged as murder.