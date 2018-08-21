Moving historic post office building in Seaside, Florida fails (VIDEO)

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 77°
While crews were moving a historic post office building in the Florida panhandle, the building came crashing to the ground.
While crews were moving a historic post office building in the Florida panhandle town of Seaside, the building came crashing to the ground.
SEASIDE, Fla.-- In the Florida panhandle, an attempt to save a historic post office building failed.
Crews lifted the Seaside Post Office, but before they could move it the building came crashing down.
Authorities say the building was damaged and crews are trying to figure out how to move forward.
No one got hurt.
The tiny post office is a favorite photo spot with tourists.
For 30 years, the quaint facility sat in the same spot in Central Square, but reaching its next destination didn't come without some hardship. http://t.co/7zIrdqjqjQ— WJHG-TV (@WJHG_TV) August 21, 2018
For 30 years, the quaint facility sat in the same spot in Central Square, but reaching its next destination didn't come without some hardship. http://t.co/7zIrdqjqjQ