Motorcyclist crashes on rising drawbridge in Florida

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A close call was caught on camera on a bridge in Florida last weekend.

Video shows a motorcyclist crashing on a rising drawbridge in Daytona Beach on Saturday morning, narrowly missing falling into the Halifax River.

The Georgia biker was in town for bike week.

He crashed through a lowered traffic arm and then fell or jumped off his bike. The motorcycle ended up dangling over the river by its trailer.

The man was taken to the hospital with injuries that were described as not life-threatening.

He told police he didn't see the lowered traffic arms because he was wiping rain off his helmet's face shield.

Police said the crash caused $5,000 in damage to the motorcycle.

The driver was charged with careless driving, which has a $166 fine.