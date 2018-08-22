Motorcyclist caught on camera steering with his feet on I-95 in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.-- Video showing a man riding a motorcycle down the highway and steering with his feet has gone viral.

The video shows the unidentified biker sprawled across his bike with his feet on the handlebars cruising down Interstate 95 in Jacksonville.

A surprised driver who was going about 60 miles per hour captured the scene on camera as she was going northbound on I-95.

The driver says she was baffled by how fast the man was going.

The video went viral after she posted it on Facebook and Instagram.

