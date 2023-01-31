Mother found dead next to SUV with sleeping toddler inside in Tampa, police say

TAMPA, Fla. — A homicide is under investigation in New Tampa after police said a mother was found dead next to a vehicle with a sleeping toddler inside.

Tampa police said officers were called to the 10700 block of Pictorial Park Drive inside of the Easton Park subdivision about 10 p.m. Monday. There, they found the victim dead from upper body trauma next to a Ford EcoSport SUV.

Inside the SUV, police said they found a sleeping toddler, under the age of 2, in a car seat. He was not injured, police said, and is now in the care of a relative.

Police said the victim, a woman in her 20s, did not appear to live in the neighborhood where she was found. Police said the victim was discovered by someone walking in the area.

"This is a complete tragedy," Tampa police spokeswoman Crystal Clark said. "We have a child who is very young, under the age of 2, who's now going to grow up without a mother because of this incident. The best thing we can do for this family right now is find a way to provide them with some sort of justice — and that requires people to come forward."

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact Tampa police at 813-231-6130 or share a tip through TIP411.