Mom goes to bar, leaves kid in car: Broward Sheriff's Office

Associated Press
10:38 AM, Nov 6, 2018

Jennifer Potts

BSO via NBC 6

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida woman left her 2-year-old son alone in her car while she went to a bar.

The SunSentinel reports deputies found the child early Monday after receiving an anonymous complaint.

An arrest report says 29-year-old Jennifer Potts met deputies at the car and told them she'd left the baby for a few seconds while she went back into the Deerfield Beach bar to get her phone.

Prosecutor Eric Linder said at a bond hearing the facts don't support Potts' claim and the child was alone a minimum of 17 minutes.

Assistant Public Defender Brian Reidy says Potts, who's charged with child neglect, had been out with friends.

A judge ordered no contact with the child until a future court hearing.

Child protective services will review the case.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top