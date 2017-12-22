Molly Hemphill: Officials searching for missing Broward County teen

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old Broward County girl.

Molly Hemphill was last seen on Tuesday in the area of 1300 West Hillsborough Blvd. in Deerfield Beach.

She was wearing a blue/white school shirt, navy blue skirt and a light-colored tennis shoes.

Molly is described as 5-feet tall weighing 100 pounds, with auburn hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Molly Hemphill is asked to contact FDLE or the Coconut Creek Police Department at 954-973-6700 or call 911.