Mister Rogers sculpture unveiled at Rollins College in Central Florida

Fred Rogers graduated from school in 1951
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Posted at 2:30 PM, Oct 30, 2021
WINTER PARK, Fla. — A little rain didn't stop it from being a beautiful day at Rollins College in Florida this week as a bronze sculpture to beloved children's TV host Mister Rogers was unveiled.

School officials held up umbrellas during Thursday’s ceremony as they pulled back a drape on the work entitled "A Beautiful Day for a Neighbor."

Mister Rogers sculpture at Rollins College unveiled, Oct. 28, 2021
In this photo provided by Rollins College, school officials unveil a sculpture honoring alumnus and beloved children's TV host Mister Rogers, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, on campus in Winter Park, Fla.

Years before the world came to know him as Mister Rogers, Rollins College says Fred McFeely Rogers graduated from the central Florida school in 1951.

Now he's best known for writing and appearing in 912 episodes of "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood."

The sculpture shows Rogers in his iconic sweater and tennis shoes, surrounded by children.

