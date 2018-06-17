Missing child alert issued for Ocala teen

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 14-year-old Iyana Dawson of Ocala.

She was last seen on Saturday, June 17, 2018 in the 3600 block of West Highway 40 in Ocala wearing ripped blue jeans, red shoes, and a navy blue and white striped top. She has braids in her hair.

Iyala is described as black with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5' 5" tall and weighing approximately 120 lbs.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Iyala Dawson, contact the Marion County Sheriff's Office at 352-732-9111.