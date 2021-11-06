Missing Child Alert issued for 13-year-old girl from Pinellas County

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old girl from Pinellas County.

Madison Taylor was last seen on Friday in Saint Petersburg.

Please share this post! A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for Madison Taylor, W/F, 13yoa. If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780 or 911. pic.twitter.com/hHyEteiEXN — FDLE (@fdlepio) November 6, 2021

Madison was wearing a pink t-shirt and black leggings with skulls on the right side. She may drag her right foot, as she tends to walk toe to heel.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to contact the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.

