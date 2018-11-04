Missing boater found deceased in Monroe County

MIAMI, Fla. -- A missing boater was found deceased Saturday by the U.S. Coast Guard south of Stock Island.

The Coast Guard and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission ended their search Saturday for an overdue boater identified as 65-year-old Raymond Robins.

A Coast Guard sentry airplane crew spotted Robins and directed an Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and a Coast Guard Station Key West 45-foot boat to his location.

Once on scene, crews found Robins unresponsive.

He was transported to a Coast Guard station where a Monroe County Medical Examiner pronounced him deceased.