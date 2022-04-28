Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party returning to Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. — It's baaaaaack.

Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is returning to Walt Disney World for the first time since 2019.

The beloved event was skipped in 2020 due to the pandemic and replaced with Disney After Hours Boo Bash in 2021, but Disney fans weren't impressed.

You can catch Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween on 37 different nights between Aug. 12 and Oct. 31 at the Magic Kingdom.

The party begins at 7 p.m. and in true Cinderella-fashion ends at midnight.

Tickets start at $99, but the big night of Halloween will cost you $199. Tickets go on sale May 18.

The park is currently celebrating 50 years since opening and will include plenty of designated merchandise for the occasion.

In addition to the usual tradition of trick-or-treating through Magic Kingdom, guests will also receive a reusable trick-or-treat bag featuring a keepsake 50th Anniversary celebration and Halloween design.

The Sanderson Sisters will take the stage at Cinderella Castle as they call upon their frightening colleagues to conjure the ultimate “Hocus Pocus” Party Potion and the Pumpkin King himself, Jack Skellington, will host “Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular” fireworks show.

