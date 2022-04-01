Zoo Miami shuts down monorail after 4 decades of service

MIAMI (AP) — Zoo Miami’s “Zoofari” monorail system has been decommissioned after four decades of service.

Zoo officials made the announcement on Friday.

The monorail opened in 1982 and consisted of three trains that took passengers on a 2.2-mile elevated trek around the zoo.

Additional trains were added in 1987 after the World’s Fair in New Orleans.

The monorail was damaged in 1992 by Hurricane Andrew, and it took several months to make repairs.

The original manufacturer went out of business and replacement parts became unavailable.

The track is supposed to be removed by the end of the year.