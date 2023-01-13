Dozens of migrants arrive near Virginia Key on overloaded sailboat

MIAMI — An overloaded sailboat filled with migrants arrived Thursday near Virginia Key, authorities said.

About a dozen migrants jumped off the boat and swam to shore.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman Michael Silva told NBC affiliate WTVJ that there were 25 people on the boat, which left from Haiti on Sunday.

Aerial video showed the U.S. Coast Guard, Miami-Dade police, Miami Department of Fire-Rescue and other agencies respond to the incident in Biscayne Bay.

Border Patrol agents said 12 migrants arrived on the beach in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday in what was described as a human smuggling operation.

More than 700 migrants arrived in the Florida Keys during the New Year's weekend, leading Gov. Ron DeSantis to mobilize the Florida National Guard to assist area law enforcement.