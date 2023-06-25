Vessel's crash with ferry closes PortMiami, including 3 cruise ships

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — PortMiami remained closed, includingcruise ships, after an early morning collision between a vessel and ferry in the channel killed one person and seriously injured another.

The crash between a vessel approximately 30 feet long and the Fish Island Ferry, just east of Pilot House Station at Dodge Island, occurred before 3:40 a.m. Sunday.

Three cruise ships, the Norwegian Escape, Carnival Celebration and MSC Seascape, with 15,000 occupants, were scheduled for Sunday turnaround calls, with guests disembarking and new guests set to board.

Carnival Celebration and MSC Seascape were wrapping up seven-day cruises and Carnival Celebration for eight days, all in the Caribbean.

Susan Green, of West Palm Beach, told WPTV she was aboard the Norwegian Escape awaiting to approach the port with the 7 a.m. scheduled arrival passing.

"They're feeding everybody," she said. "We're chilling wondering what is going on. People are trying to rebook air flights."

Smith said "we can see Miami from here" and the captain said it will take about two hours to arrive in the port when they get an all-clear.

Cruise ships normally begin boarding new passengers around noon with departure around 5:30 p.m.

The Coast Guard posted on Twitter that the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is conducting an investigation and salvage efforts.

#BREAKING The @USCG has established a temporary security zone limiting inbound and outbound vessel traffic for @PortMiami while @MyFWC conducts an investigation and salvage efforts following an early morning collision between two vessels in the channel. @MiamiDadeFire pic.twitter.com/Czm2AZY07w — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) June 25, 2023

The vessel hit the ferry, which takes residents back and forth to Fisher Island, a city of Miami Fire-Rescue spokesperson told WTVJ.

"When we arrived on the scene, we found one patient that the Coast Guard had recovered from the water," Lt. Pete Sanchez said. "He was transported to the Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition. En route to the hospital, the patient did mention to us that he was going --- he began asking for his friend. So, at that point, we were notified that there was actually a second occupant in the boat."

The Miami Dive Team was dispatched to perform a search and rescue operation. The search included a helicopter, boats and divers.

"We found the other victim underwater after about a five-minutes search," Sanchez told WTVJ. "Unfortunately, that victim was deceased on the scene, and now, FWC will be handling the investigation."

