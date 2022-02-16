Watch
Typo sends drivers in South Florida to Trump 2024 merchandise website

Miami Beach officers handed out erroneous fliers
Patrick Semansky/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington before boarding Marine One.
Posted at 3:21 PM, Feb 16, 2022
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — Officials say an apparent typo was sending motorists in South Florida seeking to resolve their traffic citations to a website selling 2024 merchandise for former President Donald Trump.

Miami Beach police spokesperson Ernesto Rodriguez told the Miami Herald on Monday that officers had been handing out the erroneous fliers until last week.

The flier explained how to resolve minor traffic tickets online by visiting the Miami-Dade County Clerk of Courts website.

The problem was that the web address printed in the flier left out a hyphen, prompting drivers to visit the wrong website.

