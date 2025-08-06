Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
TODAY Show's Al Roker goes live with the WPTV morning team in Miami!

Al Roker chats with WPTV's Jennifer Correa and Hollani Davis Aug. 6, 2025
KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. — WPTV was live at the University of Miami's Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric, and Earth Science on Wednesday morning to speak with a special guest!

WPTV First Alert Meterologist Jennifer Correa and WPTV Anchor Hollani Davis got to speak with TODAY Show's Al Roker during our 6 a.m. show. They talked to Roker about visiting Little Havana for the first time, and about the recent heat waves that have impacted much of the East Coast.

WATCH: Al Roker joins WPTV's live newscast Wednesday morning

WPTV welcomes TODAY Show's Al Roker to South Florida!
Al Roker live in Miami with WPTV

