Team gives a behind the scenes look at The World Cup Fan Fest at Bayfront Park

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. — With the 2026 World Cup Fan Fest, everyone in attendance has a country they're rooting for, but when they step inside the fan zone, they experience so much more than just a watch party.

WATCH BELOW: 'An amazing thing to see the concept come to life,' Randi Freedman tells WPTV's Kendall Hyde

The World Cup Fan Fest team gives a behind the scenes look at Fan Fest

“I love the people, and I love how everybody comes out together,” said Miguel Santos, a fan fest attendee.

“I really love coming here, and I get the chance to see a lot of people from all over the world,” said Naomy Martinez, a fan fest attendee.

“Just look around: all the community coming together to watch the amazing sport of futbol it’s beautiful,” said Cristian Santana, a fan fest attendee.

For 23 straight days, fans get to soak in the South Florida sun and witness the greatest soccer or futbol stars in action for free, all courtesy of one woman, Randi Freedman.

Read more of our World Cup, soccer coverage

“It’s been two years in the making: first came the concept, and then we put together an awesome team our entertainment team, sanitation teams,” said Freedman.

For the last month, 30,000 visitors have filled Bayfront Park, reaching its capacity.

And they get to do it all: play soccer, climb the rock-climbing wall, eat, drink, and watch the matches for free.

“We were able to bring it to life, and it was an amazing thing to see the concept come to life,” said Freedman.

Now that the Fan Fest is coming to an end on July 5, Freedman said, don’t miss the last few days.

“We still have July 3 in Colombia and Argentina, July 4 with an unbelievable concert and celebration for fans and the community,” said Freedman.

With a few days left, make sure you stop by.