Suspects lead law enforcement on Florida's Turnpike chase in stolen U-Haul van

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. — Three people were taken into custody after a stolen U-Haul van led police on a chase in Miami-Dade County on Thursday.

The pursuit ended with a crash, and three people were taken into custody once it all came to an end on Florida's Turnpike.

Florida Highway Patrol vehicles and officers from multiple police agencies pursued the van as it sped in and out of traffic.

Troopers employed a tactic that sent the van into a side wall.

Aerial footage showed one person dangling over the side of the wall with a steep drop-off before he was brought back up by police and put in handcuffs.

FHP officials said the chase began after they received a request for help from Homestead police involving an incident where one of their officers was battered, WTVJ in Miami reported.

The suspects — two men and one woman — fled the scene in the stolen van as police tried to stop it. They were finally intercepted by troopers on an overpass near Northwest 106th Street.