Suspect in custody after Miami-Dade police detective 'ambushed,' shot

MIAMI — A suspect accused of ambushing and shooting a South Florida police officer has been apprehended.

Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez said Thursday morning that the "coward who ambushed" a narcotics detective was taken into custody.

Thanks to the tireless efforts of my officers, the coward who ambushed my detective yesterday is in custody. Thank you to all of our local law enforcement partners for their help. No matter the colors of our uniform, we all come together in trying times and work as one family. — Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III (@AFreddyRamirez) March 9, 2023

Ramirez said the detective was attempting to take someone into custody when the suspect shot the detective from behind, "striking him in the back of the head."

The wounded detective was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

"Thank goodness, it's a graze wound, and he's going to be OK," Ramirez told reporters outside the hospital.

Ramirez said the detective has been released from the hospital and was recovering at home.

The identities of the detective and the suspect were not immediately known.