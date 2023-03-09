Watch Now
NewsStateMiami-Dade

Actions

Suspect in custody after Miami-Dade police detective 'ambushed,' shot

Police chief says narcotics detective grazed in head by bullet
Scene of police-involved shooting in Miami, March 8, 2023
WTVJ
A Miami-Dade police detective was ambushed and shot while trying to make an arrest, March 8, 2023, in Miami.
Scene of police-involved shooting in Miami, March 8, 2023
Posted at 11:59 AM, Mar 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-09 12:13:20-05

MIAMI — A suspect accused of ambushing and shooting a South Florida police officer has been apprehended.

Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez said Thursday morning that the "coward who ambushed" a narcotics detective was taken into custody.

Ramirez said the detective was attempting to take someone into custody when the suspect shot the detective from behind, "striking him in the back of the head."

The wounded detective was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

"Thank goodness, it's a graze wound, and he's going to be OK," Ramirez told reporters outside the hospital.

Ramirez said the detective has been released from the hospital and was recovering at home.

The identities of the detective and the suspect were not immediately known.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7