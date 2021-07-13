Another victim found in Surfside rubble brings death toll to 95

SURFSIDE, Fla. — Nearly three weeks after the deadly and devastating collapse of a Surfside condominium building, crews continue to recover more remains of victims.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said one additional body was found in the rubble since Monday, bringing the death toll to 95. Of those, 85 victims have been identified.

Levine Cava said 14 people are potentially missing, and 238 are accounted for following the June 24 collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium building.

"At this step in the recovery process, we're relying heavily on the work of the medical examiners office," Levina Cava said. "It's a scientific methodical process to identify human remains."

When asked about a potential end date for the recovery efforts, Levine Cava said, “we can’t put an outside date” on that.

“Something in the window of 14 to 21 days, hopefully on the shorter side of that. We are making great process on the pile,” she said.

When asked about the state of the investigation as to why the tower collapsed, Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said it could take some time.

"We don't know why the first building fell down and we probably won't know that for a little while," said Burkett. "We're about to have the site cleared. We're going to get all of the victims out and reunite them with their family. That's job one, but then job two is to we've got a crime scene, we're going to process information at that crime scene, and then I think we'll be able to get in there to start doing our forensic testing."

State and local officials on Monday announced they've launched a new website, Surfside Assistance, to help Champlain Towers residents, survivors, and family members who have unmet needs.

"At the federal, state, and local levels, we are partnering with the private sector, non-profit partners that have come together to ensure that survivors, families, and first responders receive much-needed support to persevere in the aftermath of this terrible tragedy," said Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez.

To access the Surfside Assistance website, click here.

Investigators are seeking the assistance of the community in obtaining information from anyone who witnessed the Surfside building collapse. Anyone who has videos or photos is asked to call the Surfside Collapse Witness Tip Line at 305-428-4417 from 8:00 a.m. - 1:00 a.m.

A family information and reunification center continues to operate at the Surfside Recreation Center, located at 9301 Collins Avenue, for people who are unable to locate their relatives who live in the building.

You can open a Missing Person Report by clicking here or calling 833-930-3701.

If you live at the Champlain Towers property or you know a person who lives there who has been found safe, click here.

