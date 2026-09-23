Subject in custody after shots fired reported at Miami International Airport

MIAMI, Fla. — A subject is in custody after reports of shots fired at Miami International Airport Wednesday afternoon, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the airport following reports of gunfire and quickly took a subject into custody, the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities said there is no ongoing threat to the public. The investigation remains ongoing.

Miami International Airport said all passengers and employees are safe.

The law enforcement response has impacted operations around the airport. The departure-level roadway and the terminal area between Doors 12 and 17 were temporarily closed, according to airport officials.

Vehicle traffic is currently being diverted to the arrivals level.

Travelers are advised to allow additional time when heading to the airport and to follow directions from law enforcement and airport personnel.

Officials have not released additional information about what led to the reported gunfire or whether anyone was injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

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