South Florida Walmart shopper drops gun inside store, accidentally shoots self

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. — Rescue crews in Miami-Dade County took a man to the hospital after he accidentally shot himself with his firearm while inside a Walmart, officials said.

The gunshot startled shoppers at the store, located at 1425 Northeast 163rd Street near North Miami Beach, on Saturday afternoon.

Witnesses said some people ducked for cover, while others asked what was happening.

When asked whether she was scared, a shopper said, "Yes."

Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office deputies swarmed the area after the shooting, reported WSVN-TV.

"When we pulled up, there were so many lights, so many police cars," said a customer named Penelope, "and then, when we went inside, the whole produce section was just like closed off, and they, like, told me to get out, so they’re, like, obviously expanding their search or whatever."

Myra, another customer, said she was inside the store when she heard the shot.

"The guy dropped the gun, and then 'boom,'" she said.

Myra said she ducked immediately after the shot rang out.

Paramedics with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived and took the patient to a nearby hospital. Officials said he is expected to be OK.

As for customers inside the store, they said they're grateful because the outcome could have been much worse.

"It's not the weirdest thing to happen in a Walmart. It's honestly kind of expected," Myra said.

The store closed following the Saturday incident, but it was back open on Sunday.

Officials have not released the man's name or whether he will face charges.