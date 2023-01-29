Small plane makes emergency landing on Rickenbacker Causeway

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. — A small plane made an emergency landing on a South Florida causeway Saturday afternoon.

Four people were on board the plane heading toward Virginia Key when it went down on the Rickenbacker Causeway in Key Biscayne.

One of the wings of the plane hit a Miami Dade County bus that had 30 passengers on board at the time, but no injuries were reported.

The causeway entrance had been blocked off during the crash investigation, but it later reopened.

Miami-Dade police are investigating what led to the incident.