Watch Now
NewsStateMiami-Dade

Actions

Small plane makes emergency landing on Rickenbacker Causeway

Wing of plane hits Miami-Dade County bus; no injuries reported
A small plane is forced to make an emergency landing on the Rickenbacker Causeway.
small plane on Rickenbacker Causeway, Jan. 28, 2023
Posted at 3:17 PM, Jan 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-29 15:33:17-05

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. — A small plane made an emergency landing on a South Florida causeway Saturday afternoon.

Four people were on board the plane heading toward Virginia Key when it went down on the Rickenbacker Causeway in Key Biscayne.

One of the wings of the plane hit a Miami Dade County bus that had 30 passengers on board at the time, but no injuries were reported.

The causeway entrance had been blocked off during the crash investigation, but it later reopened.

Miami-Dade police are investigating what led to the incident.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Komen More Than Pink Walk 2023 West Palm Beach

Raise money, celebrate survivors, honor lost loved ones