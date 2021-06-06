Watch
Serial mail thief sentenced to 10 years in federal prison

Posted at 1:12 PM, Jun 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-06 13:12:09-04

MIAMI (AP) -- A serial mail thief in Florida has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars for stealing items from porches and mailboxes.

Federal prosecutors said in a news release that 26-year-old Yunior Blanco-Pedroso that the sentence followed his March guilty plea to mail theft and stolen mail possession.

Evidence in the case indicated that Blanco-Pedroso admitted committing 10 porch burglaries in 2020 in Miami and Coral Gables.

Investigators also say surveillance video showed that Blanco-Pedroso followed mail delivery trucks, then stole mail from people's boxes and front porches.

When arrested, investigators found packages, mail and checks intended for other people in a blue BMW matching one seen on the video.

At the time, Blanco-Pedroso was on probation for a previous conviction for robbing a mail carrier, prosecutors said.

