Roof of apartment building partially collapses in northwest Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. — The roof of a northwest Miami-Dade County apartment building partially collapsed Thursday afternoon, but no injuries were reported.

It happened at the Royalton on the Green apartment complex along Northwest 68th Avenue.

An aerial view showed a portion of the roof overhang in pieces on the ground outside the three-story apartment building.

The building is about 15 miles west of where the Champlain Towers South condominium stood before it partially collapsed last month, killing more than 90 people. The remaining portion of the building was later demolished.

It was not immediately known what caused a portion of the roof to collapse.