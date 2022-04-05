Watch
Residents evacuated from North Miami Beach apartments deemed unsafe

60-unit building had been undergoing repairs since July
City officials in North Miami Beach ordered residents of a five-story apartment building to evacuate after deeming the building “structurally unsound” during its 50-year recertification process.
Posted at 12:31 PM, Apr 05, 2022
The residents were ordered out Monday.

It's the second building ordered evacuated in the city since the collapse of Champlain Towers South last June in nearby Surfside, which killed 98 people.

The 60-unit building had been undergoing repairs since July as part of the recertification process.

Residents had to show IDs to enter the building Monday.

They were given vouchers for three nights in hotels as they look for new accommodations.

