Watch
NewsStateMiami-Dade

Actions

At least 1 dead after partial condo building collapse near Miami Beach

Rescuers searching for survivors in Surfside, Gov. Ron DeSantis heading to scene
items.[0].videoTitle
Authorities are responding to a partial building collapse near Miami Beach early Thursday.
A partial collapse at the Champlain Towers South condominium building in Surfside on June 24, 2021.jpg
Posted at 4:57 AM, Jun 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-24 10:50:12-04

SURFSIDE, Fla. — At least one person is dead following a partial condo building collapse early Thursday morning near Miami Beach.

The incident happened at the Champlain Towers South condominium building near 88th Street and Collins Avenue in Surfside.

Officials said at least one person has died and 35 people, including a child, were rescued. Ten people were injured and two of them were taken to the hospital.

Footage from the scene showed chunks of the building collapsed into a pile of rubble.

According to authorities from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, 55 units were impacted inside the condominium building, which was more than 80% occupied at the time of the collapse.

Officials said an urgent search and rescue effort is underway with dogs, but they haven't had any hits yet. Crews are tunneling into the rubble to find survivors.

AERIAL VIDEO FROM THE SCENE:

Rescuers rushing to partial building collapse near Miami Beach

The 12-story condominium was built in 1981 at the southeast corner of Surfside on the beach. It had a few two-bedroom units currently on the market, with asking prices of $600,000 to $700,000, police said.

Officials said the building recently began an inspection, but it wasn't completed yet. The building also recently had crews work on some roof repair.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he'll be heading to the scene later on Thursday, and thanked responders during a news conference in Tampa.

"It's a really, really tragic situation," DeSantis said. "We'll hope for the best in terms of additional recoveries, but we are bracing for some bad news just given the destruction that we're seeing."

More than 80 fire rescue units are involved in the response, including technical rescue teams, fire officials said. Municipal fire departments and Miami Beach police are also assisting.

If you live at the Champlain Towers at 8777 Collins Avenue, you are encouraged to complete this Wellness Check Form as part of efforts to ensure all tenants of the building are located.

A Family Assistance Center is open at the Surfside Community Center, located at 9301 Collins Avenue, for individuals who are unable to locate relatives who live in the building. You can open a Missing Person Report Online or call 305-614-1819.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.