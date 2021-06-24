At least 1 dead after partial condo building collapse near Miami Beach

SURFSIDE, Fla. — At least one person is dead following a partial condo building collapse early Thursday morning near Miami Beach.

The incident happened at the Champlain Towers South condominium building near 88th Street and Collins Avenue in Surfside.

Officials said at least one person has died and 35 people, including a child, were rescued. Ten people were injured and two of them were taken to the hospital.

NEW: Video from our partners at @nbc6 showing firefighters pulling a boy from the rubble at Miami partial building collapse. Live team coverage continues on @WPTV pic.twitter.com/H1XDMOs7V1 — Stephanie Susskind (@StephanieWPTV) June 24, 2021

Footage from the scene showed chunks of the building collapsed into a pile of rubble.

According to authorities from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, 55 units were impacted inside the condominium building, which was more than 80% occupied at the time of the collapse.

Officials said an urgent search and rescue effort is underway with dogs, but they haven't had any hits yet. Crews are tunneling into the rubble to find survivors.

AERIAL VIDEO FROM THE SCENE:

Rescuers rushing to partial building collapse near Miami Beach

The 12-story condominium was built in 1981 at the southeast corner of Surfside on the beach. It had a few two-bedroom units currently on the market, with asking prices of $600,000 to $700,000, police said.

Officials said the building recently began an inspection, but it wasn't completed yet. The building also recently had crews work on some roof repair.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he'll be heading to the scene later on Thursday, and thanked responders during a news conference in Tampa.

"It's a really, really tragic situation," DeSantis said. "We'll hope for the best in terms of additional recoveries, but we are bracing for some bad news just given the destruction that we're seeing."

Thank you to those who have responded to the tragic building collapse in Surfside. These first responders saved lives. The state has emergency response personnel on site and will assist in any way it can. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) June 24, 2021

More than 80 fire rescue units are involved in the response, including technical rescue teams, fire officials said. Municipal fire departments and Miami Beach police are also assisting.

MBPD and @MiamiBeachFire are assisting the Town of Surfside at a partial building collapse located at 8777 Collins Avenue in Surfside, Florida. Multiple police and fire agencies from across Miami-Dade are assisting. Please follow @MiamiDadeFire for updated information. pic.twitter.com/8tORIfZfjY — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) June 24, 2021

If you live at the Champlain Towers at 8777 Collins Avenue, you are encouraged to complete this Wellness Check Form as part of efforts to ensure all tenants of the building are located.