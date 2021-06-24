At least 1 dead after partial building collapse near Miami Beach

SURFSIDE, Fla. — Authorities are responding to a partial building collapse near Miami Beach early Thursday. Officials say at least one person has died and a child was rescued from the rubble.

NEW: Video from our partners at @nbc6 showing firefighters pulling a boy from the rubble at Miami partial building collapse. Live team coverage continues on @WPTV pic.twitter.com/H1XDMOs7V1 — Stephanie Susskind (@StephanieWPTV) June 24, 2021

AERIAL VIDEO FROM THE SCENE:

Rescuers rushing to partial building collapse near Miami Beach

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is on the scene of the incident near 88th Street and Collins Avenue in the Surfside neighborhood.

The 12-story condominium was built in 1981 in the southeast corner of Surfside, on the beach. It had a few two-bedroom units currently on the market, with asking prices of $600,000 to $700,000, police said.

More than 80 fire rescue units were involved in the response, including Technical Rescue Teams, fire officials said.

#MDFR is on scene of a partial building collapse near 88 Street & Collins Avenue. Over 80 MDFR units including #TRT are on scene with assistance from municipal fire departments. Updates will be provided on Twitter as they become available. — Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (@MiamiDadeFire) June 24, 2021

Municipal fire departments and Miami Beach police are also assisting.

MBPD and @MiamiBeachFire are assisting the Town of Surfside at a partial building collapse located at 8777 Collins Avenue in Surfside, Florida. Multiple police and fire agencies from across Miami-Dade are assisting. Please follow @MiamiDadeFire for updated information. pic.twitter.com/8tORIfZfjY — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) June 24, 2021

Footage from the scene shows a large section of the building collapsed into a pile of rubble.