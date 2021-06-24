Watch
At least 1 dead after partial building collapse near Miami Beach

Rescuers search for survivors in Surfside
Authorities are responding to a partial building collapse near Miami Beach early Thursday.
SURFSIDE, Fla. — Authorities are responding to a partial building collapse near Miami Beach early Thursday. Officials say at least one person has died and a child was rescued from the rubble.

Rescuers rushing to partial building collapse near Miami Beach

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is on the scene of the incident near 88th Street and Collins Avenue in the Surfside neighborhood.

The 12-story condominium was built in 1981 in the southeast corner of Surfside, on the beach. It had a few two-bedroom units currently on the market, with asking prices of $600,000 to $700,000, police said.

More than 80 fire rescue units were involved in the response, including Technical Rescue Teams, fire officials said.

Municipal fire departments and Miami Beach police are also assisting.

Footage from the scene shows a large section of the building collapsed into a pile of rubble.

