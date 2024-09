CORAL GABLES, Fla. — A South Florida driver is safe after a crash left her Porsche SUV dangling from the third floor of a parking garage.

First responders in Coral Gables on Monday said the vehicle went through a concrete barrier before getting caught between the parking structure and a tree.

Rescue workers used ropes to bring the woman to safety. She was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

It's still not clear what might have caused the crash.