Plea deal offered for woman in Florida teen's machete death

MIAMI (AP) — A woman accused of participating in the machete killing of a teenage boy nearly seven years ago is prepared to take a plea deal that would allow her to avoid a life sentence.

Her attorney told a Miami-Dade judge Wednesday that the deal would send Desiray Strickland to prison for 15 years.

She wanted to go over a couple of items in the deal with her parents before accepting. The next hearing is set for June.

Police say Strickland was 19 when she and four others killed 17-year-old Jose Amaya Guardado in 2015 over a drug debt.

They all were students at a Jobs Corps program in Homestead.