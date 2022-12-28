North Miami Beach mother accused of fatally stabbing 3-year-old daughter

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — A South Florida mother tried to strangle her 3-year-old daughter before fatally stabbing her instead, police said.

Jellisa Baxter, 24, of North Miami Beach, was arrested Tuesday on charges first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse.

Police said Baxter confessed to the crime in a 911 call.

According to a North Miami Beach police report, Baxter told a police dispatcher that she had killed her daughter.

@myNMBPolice has confirmed the arrest of Jellisa Amoya Baxter for the murder of her 3 year old daughter. She has been charged with Murder in the First Degree and Aggravated Child Abuse. pic.twitter.com/2hqkze6qJy — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) December 27, 2022

When the dispatcher asked what happened, according to the police report, Baxter claimed "she strangled her at first, but when that didn't work, she stabbed her in the chest and neck."

According to the report, officers arrived at the apartment on Northeast 163rd Street and found Baxter in the living room, wearing a white robe. They also found the child on the ground with "several deep stab wounds to her chest, neck and face."

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the knife was found next to the child's body.

A motive for the killing wasn't revealed, as Baxter refused to speak with police after being taken into custody.

Baxter was being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami-Dade County.