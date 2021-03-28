Much quieter streets in Miami Beach during curfew's second week

For the second weekend in a row, Miami Beach officials are enforcing a curfew to control crowds during the spring break period.

The curfew starts at 8 p.m. and is in effect until 6 a.m.

Once that curfew took effect Saturday night police were out telling people to go back to their hotel rooms.

The causeways leading to the beach were closed and Ocean Drive was closed.

There were some people out walking down the streets but nothing like the crazy crowds and chaos the city saw in recent weeks.

Restaurants must shut down for all operations except delivery.