Watch
NewsStateMiami-Dade

Actions

Miami’s crypto craze on full display at bitcoin conference

Francis Suarez, John Bartleman
Wilfredo Lee/AP
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, center, and John Bartleman, President and CEO of TradeStation Group, walk up to the Miami Bull, Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami Beach, Fla. The robot-like statue of a bull is meant to emulate Wall Street's "Charging Bull," and was unveiled to kick off the Bitcoin 2022 conference. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Francis Suarez, John Bartleman
Posted at 3:40 PM, Apr 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-06 15:40:10-04

MIAMI (AP) — Thousands of cryptocurrency enthusiasts are gathering in Miami as the city builds its reputation as one of the key locations to develop the blockchain technology despite its underdog status.

Dozens of companies are using the Bitcoin 2022 conference running Wednesday through Saturday as a venue to network, pitch ideas and share announcements to the industry and beyond.

Cryptocurrency exchange FTX bought the naming rights for the NBA arena in downtown Miami last year, replacing American Airlines.

And the largest crypto company to move to Miami so far, Blockchain.com, will house 200 employees at a location in the hip Wynwood district, where other tech firms and investors are setting up shop as well.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News