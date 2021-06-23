Watch
Miami road sign hacked to say 'Arrest Fauci'

Sign also said 'COVID Was A Hoax'
Someone hacked a highway road sign in Miami to display their opinions on COVID-19 and Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Posted at 1:00 PM, Jun 23, 2021
MIAMI — Someone hacked a highway road sign in Miami to display their opinions on COVID-19 and Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Among the messages displayed early Tuesday on the sign were: "Arrest Fauci," "COVID Was A Hoax," and "Vaccines Kill."

'COVID Was A Hoax' road sign hack in Miami on June 22, 2021
A Miami road sign was hacked to say "COVID Was A Hoax."

Miami-Dade Expressway Authority officials were aware of the incident by mid-morning, and the sign was fixed or turned off.

Fauci is the nation's top infectious disease expert, the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden.

