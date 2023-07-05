Miami man arrested in shooting death of West Palm Beach teen in 2021

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. — A Miami man has been arrested in the September 2021 shooting death of a West Palm Beach teen, Miami-Dade police said Tuesday.

William Garrido Corbea is facing charges of second-degree murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in the shooting of Angelo Antonio Guzman, who was 14 at the time.

Corbea, who was arrested Monday on his 19th birthday, was taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Guzman was at a family gathering at one of the Kendall park’s pavilions in Southwest Miami-Dade when he met with friends nearby. Family members then heard gunshots. Guzman was pronounced dead at the scene by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

“Angelo was visiting his father. At some point, he made it to the park where the incident occurred,” Miami-Dade Police Detective Edhy Mederos told WPLG-TV on Sept. 20, 2021. “There were families in the area that heard the gunshots and responded to that area.”

In a news release Tuesday, police said "investigators diligently continued to follow all leads."