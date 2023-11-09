Watch Now
NewsStateMiami-Dade

Actions

Miami man accused of threatening to kill Florida Keys judge, defense attorney, prosecutor

Jerome Sanders, 44, sent threatening letter from jail cell, deputies say
Watch the latest WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm headlines any time.
Monroe County Sheriff's Office sign in Cudjoe Key
Posted at 4:03 PM, Nov 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-09 16:06:17-05

KEY WEST, Fla. — A Miami man is accused of threatening to kill a Florida Keys judge, his defense attorney and a state prosecutor.

Jerome Sanders, 44, wrote that he was going to kill all three in a Nov. 2 letter addressed to the judge, Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said Thursday.

The letter was written from the Monroe County Detention Center, where Sanders was jailed on drug-related charges.

"I will not tolerate threats made against any member of the criminal justice community," Sheriff Rick Ramsay said in a statement. "This suspect is exactly where he belongs — in jail."

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'Season of Hope' with sponsors 480x360

SEASON OF HOPE