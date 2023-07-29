Watch Now
NewsStateMiami-Dade

Actions

Miami, Florida Keys getting additional area code of '645'

Miami skyline, April 6, 2021
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
The skyline of downtown Miami is seen, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Miami.
Miami skyline, April 6, 2021
Posted at 5:28 PM, Jul 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-29 17:28:54-04

MIAMI — It looks like the singer Pitbull is going to have to add some digits to his ode to Miami's area code, "305 Anthem."

That's because Miami-Dade County and the Florida Keys are getting a new area code, "645."

Beginning Friday, area customers who request new phone numbers will be assigned the "645" area code, the Florida Public Service Commission said in a news release Friday.

728 area code now in Palm Beach County

Palm Beach County

Move over, 561. Make way for area code 728

Peter Burke
11:29 AM, Mar 11, 2023

The new area code will supplement the existing codes of "305" and "786" which already are used for the Miami area and the Florida Keys.

"While minimizing the impact to current customers, the Commission must plan for the continuing influx of new residents and businesses to the region — a testament to South Florida’s growing economy,"Andrew Giles Fay, the commission's chairman said in a statement. "he new 645 area code will ensure that customer demand for new lines is met."

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7