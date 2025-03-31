Miami-Dade Transit bus driver fatally shoots 2 passengers in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — A bus driver fatally shot two passengers over the weekend in a Miami suburb, but authorities were still sorting out the circumstances that led to the shooting as of Monday morning, police said.

The driver was arrested and questioned but has not yet been charged. An investigation is ongoing.

The shooting took place at around 3 a.m. Sunday, as the two men were riding a Miami-Dade Transit bus at an intersection near a shopping center, according to the Miami Gardens police department.

The two men were pronounced dead after being airlifted to Aventura Hospital just over 10 miles away. They haven't yet been identified.

Miami Gardens is home to around 110,000 people and is located north of downtown Miami.