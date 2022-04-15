Watch
Miami-Dade police officer convicted in woman's rough arrest

MIAMI (AP) — A jury took just over an hour to convict a Miami-Dade officer of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of a Black woman who had called police for help in 2019.

Alejandro Giraldo insisted he acted lawfully in subduing an unruly woman who was interfering with an investigation.

Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving, who had called police after a neighbor pointed a shotgun at her.

Police body cameras also recorded the encounter.

Giraldo's attorney said they're “disappointed" by Thursday's verdict.

Giraldo could be sentenced to up to five years in prison.

