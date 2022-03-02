Watch
NewsStateMiami-Dade

Actions

Miami-Dade approves public records for condo associations

Surfside
Rebecca Blackwell/AP
FILE - In this July 12, 2021 file photo, an excavator removes the rubble of the demolished section of the Champlain Towers South building, as recovery work continues at the site of the partially collapsed condo building, in Surfside, Fla. Another victim has been identified in the collapse of a 12-story Florida condominium. The Miami-Dade Police Department said in a news release Saturday, July 17, that Theresa Velasquez, 36, was a confirmed fatality in the June 24 collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
Surfside
Posted at 8:52 AM, Mar 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-02 08:52:23-05

MIAMI (AP) — Condominium and homeowner associations must now make financial statements and structural safety reports public under a new law approved by the Miami-Dade County Commission.

The law approved Tuesday was proposed after the Champlain Towers South condominium collapsed on June 24, killing 98 people.

Associations must upload financial and maintenance documents in a county database available to the public by February 2023.

Florida law currently requires condo sellers to turn over financial documents and reports on assessments to buyers once a sales contract is signed, if the buyer requests the paperwork.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says she expects the rest of the state to consider making similar requirements.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Hollani Davis 'WPTV The Ultimate Traffic Shortcut Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' 480x360

WPTV First Alert Traffic