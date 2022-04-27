Watch
NewsStateMiami-Dade

Actions

Judge vacates life sentence of wrongfully convicted man

Katherine Fernandez Rundle, Thomas “Jay” Raynard James
Marta Lavandier/AP
State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle looks at Thomas "Jay" Raynard James after announcing a motion to vacate his 1991 murder conviction, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Miami. A judge vacated the life sentence of James who prosecutors said was wrongfully convicted because of mistaken identity. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Katherine Fernandez Rundle, Thomas “Jay” Raynard James
Posted at 2:48 PM, Apr 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-27 14:48:05-04

MIAMI (AP) — A judge in Miami has vacated the life sentence of a 55-year-old Black man who prosecutors said was wrongfully convicted because of mistaken identity in 1991.

Thomas “Jay" Raynard James said he felt "real good” as he left the courtroom Wednesday morning, flanked by his attorneys and family.

He was convicted of the 1990 death of Francis McKinnon, largely on the identification by an eyewitness who told jurors she watched him gun down her stepfather during a robbery in his Coconut Grove apartment.

State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle filed a 90-page motion seeking to have the sentence vacated after years of unsuccessful reviews of the case.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News