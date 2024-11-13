Watch Now
Human head washes ashore on Key Biscayne in Miami-Dade County

Medical examiner working to identify person
Authorities in South Florida are investigating a gruesome discovery on Key Biscayne in Miami-Dade County.
A human head washed up on a beach in Key Biscayne on Nov. 12, 2024.
KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. — Authorities in South Florida are investigating a gruesome discovery on Key Biscayne.

Miami-Dade Police said someone raking the beach Tuesday found a human head washed ashore.

They made the discovery at about 8:30 a.m.

Aerial video showed investigators at the scene examining the remains in a closed-off section of the beach.

Police said the medical examiner will work to identify the person while homicide detectives investigate.

