Human head washes ashore on Key Biscayne in Miami-Dade County

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. — Authorities in South Florida are investigating a gruesome discovery on Key Biscayne.

Miami-Dade Police said someone raking the beach Tuesday found a human head washed ashore.

They made the discovery at about 8:30 a.m.

>> Download the WPTV app for the latest breaking news

Aerial video showed investigators at the scene examining the remains in a closed-off section of the beach.

Police said the medical examiner will work to identify the person while homicide detectives investigate.