Human head washes ashore on Key Biscayne in Miami-Dade County

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. — Authorities in South Florida are investigating a gruesome discovery on Key Biscayne.
Miami-Dade Police said someone raking the beach Tuesday found a human head washed ashore.
They made the discovery at about 8:30 a.m.
>> Download the WPTV app for the latest breaking news
Aerial video showed investigators at the scene examining the remains in a closed-off section of the beach.
Police said the medical examiner will work to identify the person while homicide detectives investigate.