Here are some ways to help Surfside victims, their families

SURFSIDE, Fla. — There is a tremendous outpouring of support for those families impacted by the Champlain Towers South collapse in Surfside. From athletic groups, faith-based organizations to nonprofits, all have pitched in to help.

Last week, Miami-Dade County officials launched Supportsurfside.org to help with monetary donations since many organizations have sufficient items and donations for the victims.

The Shul

The Shul, a Jewish Community Center right up the street from the Champlain Towers, is challenged with space to store and sort all the emergency supplies. It has launched the website theshul.org/8777 to make further contributions as the need will be great and ongoing.

Support Surfside

The Coral Gables Community Foundation, the Key Biscayne Community Foundation, the Knight Foundation, the Miami Foundation, Miami Heat and Miami Heat Charitable Fund are standing together to build a hardship fund for those impacted.

If you would like to contribute to the fund: https://supportsurfside.org/

American Red Cross

More than 126 Red Cross volunteers and workforce are currently on the ground or assisting virtually to the families impacted in Surfside. To help and donate to this organization: https://www.redcross.org/

World Central Kitchen

World Central Kitchen is partnering with various restaurants and food trucks to provide free meals to the families impacted, as well as fire-rescue teams on the ground in Surfside.

UPDATE from the building collapse in Surfside, Florida 🎥 WCK’s Monica reports in from where we are serving meals to emergency personnel working day & night. We are rotating our food truck partners in each day, with fresh meals going from 11am to 1130pm. #ChefsForFlorida pic.twitter.com/lqhXa0npqP — World Central Kitchen (@WCKitchen) June 27, 2021

To donate: https://donate.wck.org/give/236738/#!/donation/checkout

Neighbors 4 Neighbors

In response to this tragedy, Neighbors 4 Neighbors is setting up the Surfside Building Collapse Fund. The goal of this fund will be to assist the victims in the long term with unforeseen costs and things not covered by insurance. The organization will work with the town of Surfside and F.R.I.E.N.D. Miami-Dade's Long Term Disaster Recovery Group to best help those affected by this tragedy. To donate: https://neighbors4neighbors.org/surfsidefund